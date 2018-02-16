BC SCHOOLS: SCHOOL SAFETY, SOCIAL MEDIA AND STAYING AHEAD OF THE MISINFORMATION

on 02/16/2018 |

If you are part of the Barren County Schools family, you may have heard rumors on Thursday about things that were supposedly going on at Barren County Schools. WCLU News spoke with Superintendent Bo Matthews who certainly acknowledged that in the light of recent events, everyone across the country is experiencing a heightened level of anxiety when it comes to school safety. Matthews says the rapid spread of misinformation on social media Thursday morning, had prompted the school to clear up any misconceptions:

And what about the rumors that law enforcement was at the high school?

Training for not only active shooters, but for a laundry list of different scenarios, have been an ongoing practice for years according to School Resource Officer Deputy Mike Houchens:

While they may not make the headlines, practices are constantly being evaluated to make sure they are doing all they can to ensure school safety. When it comes to the specifics, Deputy Houchens says you don’t want to share the details:

This is the age of social media and any post can get click liked and shared and in a very short amount of time and reach thousands of people. Matthews said it can be frustrating to try and stay ahead of a situation and to battle the misinformation and how fast it can spread:

WCLU News asked Matthews is Barren County Schools are safe:

When it comes to school safety, would metal detectors work? Those in support say they would keep weapons, including firearms, out of schools. Those opposed say it would create a bottleneck at the school’s entrance and an opportunity for any would be attacker to target a large group of students, all at once. Even so, what about other school entrances, school parking lots, stadiums, ball fields and school buses?

Others have discussed the possibility of arming teachers, or others, with guns to patrol school hallways. Currently it is against Kentucky law for anyone other than law enforcement to carry a firearm inside a school. Those that support that idea say that it will add an additional safety measure. Those opposed say that without the extensive training, more guns means more opportunity for them to get into the hands of students. What happens if a student overpowers a teacher and takes the gun? What happens if a situation is misread and a student is needlessly shot or even killed? Will the guns stay inside the school, will the parking lots be patrolled as well? What about school grounds? How far out do you go?

While work can certainly be done to make a school as safe as possible, there is no way to make any school, or any other building, 100% safe at all times.