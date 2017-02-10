BC SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST THREE

on 10/02/2017 |

Early Monday morning Deputy Joseph Ford conducted a traffic stop on a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 after noticing the driver was leaning against the steering wheel of the vehicle.

He also saw that the driver of the vehicle was Loren D. Huddleston 53 of Glasgow, and knew Huddleston didn’t have an operator’s license. After an investigation Huddleston was arrested and charged with Careless Driving, Operating Motor Vehicle u/influence ALC/Drugs .08-1st offense, No Operator’s License, No Registration Plates, Possession of Marijuana, Possession Controlled Substance 1st deg, 1st offense (methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree 1st offense- methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Two passengers in the vehicle were also arrested.Terry Huddleson 52, and Paul Harper 41 both of Glasgow, was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession Controlled Substance 1st deg 1st off (methamphetamine), and TraffIcking in Controlled Substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine). All were lodged in the Barren County Jail.