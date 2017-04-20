BARREN COUNTY TAX ASSESSMENTS TO BE MAILED OUT, SOME CHANGES



Brad Bailey, Barren County PVA says property tax assessments will be mailed out in the coming week and some people may see a change:



Things like additions, garages or other enclosures could cause an assessment to change.

Bailey says that if someone is unhappy with their assessment, you can present documentation of fair cash value of your property during the Public Inspection Period which begins May 1st and lasts through May 15th.

You can contact the PVA Office with any questions:



The PVA Office is also open the second and third Saturdays in May from 8:00am until noon. You can call the office at (270)651-2026 or email bradbaileypva@glasgow-ky.com.