BCCC: SMITH CHANGES PLEA TO GUILTY, ESTATE OF KRISTEN EDWARDS FILES SUIT CLAIMING SHE MADE A 911 CALL THE DAY OF HER MURDER

on 07/17/2018 |

Almost two years ago to the day, 55 year old Clark W. Smith appeared in Barren District Court and entered a plea of not guilty. Smith had been indicted for Murder, Tampering With Physical Evidence and Abuse Of A Corpse. in connection with the 2016 death of Kristen Edwards. Edwards body was found in the Johnson Springs area of Green River.

Yesterday, Smith was back in court and changed his plea from “not guilty”, to “guilty, but mentally ill” to all three charges.

When it comes to jail time, the Commonwealth has recommended 25 years in prison, with Smith being ineligible for probation or shock probation and he must serve 20 years before he is parole eligible. Sentencing has been postponed and suspended pending a presentence investigation. The investigation will be conducted by Probation and Paroled and according to Ky Corrections, information about the offender’s history are compiled, including mental health history. That report is due back to the court on August 15th.

A suit has been filed in the name of Edwards estate. Sheryl Bailey and Carmon Harlow are the co-administrators of Edwards estate. They have filed a suit against the 911 Center, Management Control Board, 911 Governing Board and the City of Glasgow alleging negligence.

According to the suit, there was an incomplete 911 call made on the same day Kristen was killed from a phone number she was connected to. The CAD report shows the call as incomplete. The suit claims that the 911 Center took no action to “ping”, trace or narrow down the location of the iincomplete call and that failing to do so contributed to Edward’s wrongful death, pain and suffering. The suit also claims that this negligence also caused mental and emotional distress to the Edward’s family.

The suit was filed in Barren Circuit Court.