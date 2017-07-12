BCFC ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE-ULTIMATELY THE PROGRAM IS ABOUT GETTING PEOPLE INTO TREATMENT

on 12/07/2017 |

BC Magistrate John Benningfield



That was Magistrate John Benningfield talking about the needle exchange program. Benningfield chair’s the Fiscal Court’s Administrative Committee which met yesterday morning to talk about the program, which would be under the umbrella of the Barren River District Health Department.

The program is designed to get IV drug users in front of someone that could help them get tested for disease and treatment for their addiction. Dirty needles are brought in and exchanged for clean ones and while they are there they can begin to build trust in those at the Health Department and eventually get tested and hopefully treatment.

With the knee-jerk reaction of some being that a program like this could portray the condoning of drug use, it absolutely does not.

Dennis Chaney said it is crucial for those involved to have all the information:

Dennis Chaney

Chaney added that there is a lot of value to these programs and a big part of that is the educational opportunity at the point of contact. They try to develop a trusting relationship with the addict and then get them to agree to be tested and then into treatment.

Benningfield said he had wanted local law enforcement to be involved in the conversation, as well, because it will directly impact what they do:

BC Magistrate John Benningfield

Benningfield’s invitation didn’t go unnoticed, DTF Director Ron Lafferty, BC Sheriff Kent Keen, Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie and Jailer Tracy Bellamy were at yesterday’s meeting as well as Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty.

The one to one exchange was a key point to DTF Director Ron Lafferty:

BRDTF Director Ron Lafferty

Barren County is seeing an increase in Hepatitis C cases, with about 75% of those being from IV drug use. As of last December, there were 24 cases of HIV.

Matt Mutter asked about a questionnaire given to the inmates by the health department, specifically asking about IV drugs, needle exchange programs. Results showed that those infected do not want to spread the disease and would take part in an exchange program, if it was offered.

The committee will recommend to the Barren Fiscal Court to vote to move forward to the program.