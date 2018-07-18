BCFC CONGRATULATES GOLD MEDALIST, GETS AN UPDATE ON RECENT TOURNAMENTS AND GIVES A BOOST TO THE 9U TEAM

on 07/18/2018 |

For the first time in the history of the county, a local athlete has brought home an Olympic gold medal. Daniel Williams has been bowling with Special Olympics for a decade and is currently a member of the Barren County Flames. Special Olympics of Kentucky chose Williams to be on their national bowling team with Team Kentucky USA. The Fiscal Court passed a resolution yesterday morning honoring his award.

Next up, Deputy Juanita Adwell from the Barren County Detention Center came before the court, noting that as of Tuesday morning they were housing 249 inmates. She also noted some changes they had made to the policy and procedures, including a required 24 hours deputy training every year. Certain fees have also gone up; housing is $36 per day for a county inmate. The co-pay for a nurse visit is $20 and the co-pay for a doctor or dentist is $30. The court unanimously approved the changes.

Judge Executive Micheal Hale asked all the magistrates to check the roads in their districts for any trees or limbs that may cause an issue in regard to visibility, since school will be back in session soon. Judge Hale said that the road department would be addressing any issues.

Charles Kerney, who heads up the county’s Parks and Recreation department, gave a wrap up report of the Babe Ruth tournament and said the impact of the county’s investment could be seen and heard:

Charles Kerney

Magistrate Carl Dickerson had a few questions about the Babe Ruth tournament:

Magistrate Dickerson & Charles Kerney

Kerney also introduced a few members of the 9 and under baseball team the Barren County Elite, who are the new 9U state champions. The team will now be headed to Louisville for their next tournament and Kerney said to expect big things from them. Due to the high cost of traveling with a sports team, Kerney asked the court if they felt inclined to help the team out financially it would be much appreciated. , Judge Hale made the motion to give the team $500, which was quickly seconded by Magistrate Trent Riddle. Magistrate Jack London then spoke up and doubled the offer. The court gave the team $1000 to help as they represent the county, with all magistrates voting in favor except Magistrate Carl Dickerson. The court also voted in favor of purchasing a truck for Parks and Rec. Dickerson was the only no vote on that as well.

The county officially announced Joey Crews as the new ABC Administrator and will also help out the Sheriff’s Office with vehicle inspections. Megan Richardson was also named as a new deputy coroner. Bob Carey will fill the unexpired term of Audrey Chris Robinson on the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library Board.