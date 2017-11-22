BCFC: COUNTY FINANCES ARE BACK IN THE BLACK, BRIDGE PROJECT WILL GET A REDO ON THE SPECS AND BRADD BRINGS A CHECK

on 11/22/2017 |

At the end of October last year the Barren County Fiscal Court had already borrowed $400,000 from the road fund, leaving just $11,000 in the bank at the wrap of the fiscal year. Not uncommon to hear him talk about finances, Judge Micheal Hale had a different tone as he led off yesterday morning’s meeting:

Then it was on to bridge discussion. After potential issues were pointed out by a state inspector, the Barren Fiscal Court began discussion about replacement and/or repair of the Wyndemere Way Bridge. Just outside the city limits of Glasgow, and a direct right hand turn off Hwy 68/80, the bridge on Wyndemere Way was built in 1993 and spans over the South Fork Beaver Creek. A general bid was put out to “replace the existing bridge” and the bids not only varied in price, but also in the scope of work and it was clear that the bid needed additional detail. The entire length of Wyndemere Way is only around 7/10ths of a mile and is a dead end. One main difference in the bids was that at least one included an access road for use during construction, with another utilizing one side of the bridge while working on the other. The Transportation Committee, chaired by Magistrate Trent Riddle, plan to draft more detailed specs:

Once drafted the project will be put out for bid again.

Dennis Chaney with the Barren River District Health Department talked briefly to the court about the recent push for Syringe Exchange Programs. Judge Hale recommended that Chaney meet with the Administrative Committee, and asked the Barren River Drug Task Force, Sheriff’s Office and Cave City and Glasgow Police, to be a part of that discussion moving forward.

Eric Sexton, the Executive Director for BRADD brought the county a check for just under $3000. Parks and Recreation Director Charles Kerney was quick to accept the money as it will go towards dugout safety barriers at Jackie Browning Park. The court also approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office.