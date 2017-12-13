BCFC MOVES FORWARD WITH NEEDLE EXCHANGE, “IT’S THE RIGHT THING TO DO”

on 12/13/2017 |

The Barren County Fiscal Court did approve to move forward with the needle exchange program. A recommendation of the Fiscal Court’s Administrative Committee, committee Chair John Benningfield noted three things before the vote:

When it was asked who will pay for the program, Stephanie Dickerson, who is a Health Educator for the health department’s Health Promotion Team, answered that question directly:

Magistrate Carl Dickerson also spoke up in support:

Magistrate Gary Gillon abstained from the vote, magistrates John Benningfield, Carl Dickerson, and Billy Houchens voted in favor, magistrates Trent Riddle, Jack London and Charles Allen voted against.

Jailer Tracy Bellamy addressed the court and spoke to the rising number of inmates at the Barren County Detention Center. Usually averaging around 3500 bookings annually, they are already at 5000 so far this year. Bellamy says that these increases are seen across the board:

Experts are unsure when the upward trend will hit a plateau.