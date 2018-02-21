BCFC: TECH PROGRAM WANTS TO COME TO BARREN COUNTY, FISCAL COURT COMMITS $30,000 TO THE TECH PROGRAM

on 02/21/2018 |

Interapt is an innovation and software development company from Louisville who has their eye on Barren County. They’ve targeted this community as a prime location to offer an innovative training program and economic development project.

Interapt Skills offers a unique model of training that focuses on adult and student training to prepare the apprentices in coding skills that will set them on a path for a career in technology. Interapt Skills has opened two other training centers in Jefferson County and Eastern Kentucky, both of them offering the training in months, rather than years for the high tech jobs that are available right now. These openings are not only throughout the Commonwealth, but nationwide.

Interapt offers a Registered Apprenticeship Program with the United States Department of Labor and the State of Kentucky Department of Labor. Using a specialized training program, they have already successfully trained and placed 35 Eastern Kentuckians in technology careers, increasing their salaries from $17,000 to $40,000 per year.

The United States currently has more than 494,000 unfilled computing jobs, but only 43,000 computer science graduates to fill those jobs,” Dr. Steven Pruitt, Kentucky Commissioner of Education said. “By creating more opportunities for computer science learning, we will reach, keep and engage more students in learning, create a pool of more qualified people to fill existing job openings, and stimulate suppressed economic regions of our state by developing a high-tech, skilled workforce.”

These are among the reasons the Judge Micheal Hale addressed the fiscal court yesterday morning, asking them to support the program. Judge Hale has been meeting with Interapt for the past few months and he told the court it will not only help adults who may be out of work, but young people as well:

Will this program make a difference? Barren County sophomore Savannah Moon gave her take:

When asked if they had any questions, Magistrate Jack London said he wanted to hear what Jackie Brown thought about it. Brown was in attendance, as he has been every time the court has convened for their regular monthly meetings for the past three years, and he made it clear where he stood:

While Brown is a member of IDEA, he was not speaking on behalf of their board or organization. However, Magistrate Carl Dickerson asked Judge Hale where IDEA and the city of Glasgow stood:

When it came to the vote, the court voted unanimously to commit $30,000 to the program, which will be matched by Interapt. It is now up to Glasgow’s City Council and the IDEA Board to see if they are willing to kick in on the project.

The Sheriff’s Office is getting a new transport vehicle, at no cost to the county. ABC funds will be used to pay for the vehicle. These funds come from alcohol sales and must be spent on agencies and departments that are directly involved in the enforcement ordinance, education and some areas of public safety.

In other business,the court unanimously approved the appointment of Fay Neal to the Ambulance Board for a one year term. The court also approved a request from Dr. Jerry Ralston, on behalf of Sustainable Glasgow, that will allow the Bounty of the Barren’s Farmer’s marker to set up this summer on the courthouse lawn. They also awarded bids for several surplus items and lots.