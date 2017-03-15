BCHS FORMER STUDENT-ATHLETE SELECTED AS THE 2017 “NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL SPIRIT OF SPORT AWARD”

Gunnar Eaton, a former student-athlete Barren County High School, has been selected as the 2017 Section 2 recipient of the “National High School Spirit of Sport Award” by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

The National High School Spirit of Sport Award was created by the NFHS to recognize those individuals who exemplify the ideals of the spirit of sport that represent the core mission of education-based athletics.

Eaton graduated from Barren County High School in 2016 and currently is a student at Transylvania University. A 6-foot-2, two-way football player who was team captain and a standout track and field participant, Eaton scored a 30 on his ACT, excelled in the classroom and was chosen a U.S. Presidential Scholar. In addition, he was senior class president, and was regarded as a natural leader.

All of that changed in January 2015, when Eaton was diagnosed with Stage III testicular cancer that had spread to other areas of his body. He underwent five major surgeries, as well as four rounds of chemotherapy. As a result, he lost his blond hair and dropped 40 pounds from his playing weight of 230.

Undaunted, Eaton spent countless hours working to get back into game shape with hopes of returning to the football field. That hard work first paid off with early fall 2015 clearance from his doctors for him to return to game competition. Then, he made his varsity football season debut in Barren County’s September 25 road game with Warren East. In that game, Eaton played 15 snaps at defensive end from which he recorded two tackles. For good measure, he kicked three extra points in a 31-21 loss.