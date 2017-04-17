BCHS STUDENTS PRESENTED WITH MOCK CRASH SCENARIO



Prevention. That’s the main reason that first responders from across the area came together Friday afternoon at Barren County High School to show seniors the dangers of distracted and impaired driving by conducting a “mock crash”.

Glasgow Police Officer Tyler Maxey, Barren County Deputy BJ Childress, Glasgow Fire Chief Tony Atwood, Barren County Coroner Tim Gibson, BMEMS Director Jason Blakely and KSP Trooper BJ Childress came together, along with others, to share personal stories and to give warnings to the group of seniors about how a single bad decision can impact them for years to come. After hearing from the speakers, the group watched a movie made by their very own classmates.

The movie began with BC students planning their weekend activities on what could have been any typical Friday night. The kids were going out, some were drinking and others were simply driving distracted. After the short video the group was taken down to the football practice field where they suddenly found themselves at the scene of an accident involving the students they had just seen in the video.

Sirens blared from fire trucks and ambulances as they pulled on to the scene of the mock crash, at the same time students were arriving. Students watched as white sheets were placed over those that didn’t make it, a drunk driver was given a sobriety test and ultimately taken into custody, others in the crash were taken away by ambulance and helicopter, parents arrived at the scene screaming at what they saw, first responders scurried around trying to do what they could for those injured.

This mock crash is a way to show kids what can happen if they choose to drive impaired or distracted, and according to Chief Tony Atwood, is all about prevention:



GFD Chief Tony Atwood - Mock Crash

BMEMS Director Jason Blakely says that while he has participated in these mock crashes before, this particular one really hits home:



BMEMS Director Jason Blakely

The mock crash was collaboration between Glasgow Fire Departments, County Volunteer Fire Departments, BC Rescue Squad, Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Glasgow Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Barren/Metcalfe EMS, AF Crow and Son Funeral Home, and Barren County Schools.

For video of the mock crash, check out the story we ran Friday