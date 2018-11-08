BCHS REQUESTING LOCAL CITIZENS/BUSINESSES TO DONATE UMBRELLAS

on 08/11/2018 |

Barren County High School has a request from community citizens and/or businesses. BCHS campus is very mobile now and have had a wet first few days of school. The school provides shuttling and students do a decent job of coming equipped, but would love to have an umbrella stand at pickup locations.

If any business would like to donate some umbrellas BCHS would love to have them and it would be free advertising for any business that has umbrellas with their logo on them.