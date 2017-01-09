Barren County’s football game scheduled for tonight against Adair County has been rescheduled for tomorrow (Saturday 2nd) at noon at Lindsey Wilson Stadium.
BCHS RESCHEDULES TONIGHT’S FOOTBALL GAME
on 09/01/2017 |
