BCHS: TWO STUDENTS HONORED WITH THE FIRST BARREN COUNTY “ECHO” AWARD

on 05/16/2018 |

The bleachers were filled with high school students Tuesday morning at Barren County High School, and the walls were lined with folks from throughout the community.  The crowd was gathered to honor two students who saved the life of a classmate.

Wyatt Lyles and Alex Lowe were leaving their FFA banquet a couple of weeks ago, when they came upon a bad wreck.  A closer look revealed the girl in the wreck was fellow classmate Nataly Holman.  Making a tourniquet out of one of their shirts, they were able to stop her bleeding and move her to safety.  Doctors told Nataly’s family that her life was saved because of the pair’s quick thinking.

High school principal Brad Johnson presented both young men with a plaque and State Representative Steve Riley presented them each with recognition from the State House of Representatives.  Next up was Caroline Billingsly, who is also a Barren County High School Student and is in the apprenticeship program.  Her idea was to create an award for actions like this.  Lyles and Lowe were selected as the first two individuals to be recognized with a Barren County “ECHO” award as Billingsly explains:

      Caroline Billingsly

The ECHO award stands for Exemplary Citizens Helping Others and is designed to honor those people who go above and beyond to make a difference in this community.  The awards will be given on an ongoing basis.

