BCHS WINTER ENSEMBLE WINS 2ND AT WKU

Led by Dr. Kip Crowder, the Barren County Winter Ensemble completed its season at WKU in the Southeastern Color Guard Circuit championships. Nearly 20 units from all across the Southeastern United States competed in the Schedule A class and BCHS earned the 2nd highest overall score. Despite this being the group’s first year in the competition, they brought home the silver medal for 2nd highest score overall and was named the Kentucky State Champion for being the highest scoring group in the commonwealth!

Congratulations to the students and their amazing staff!