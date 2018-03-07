Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO: A CAVE CITY MAN WAS KILLED IN A LATE AFTERNOON ACCIDENT NEAR CAVE CITY, TWO PEOPLE WERE AIRLIFTED FOR INJURIES

on 07/03/2018 |

**UPDATE:  The victim of this evening’s fatal crash was 51 year John Goad, of Glasgow.

**UPDATE:  Deputy Mike Houchens has confirmed that the wreck on HWY 90 was a fatality.

The head on collision occurred on HWY 90, just outside of Cave City.  The driver of one of the vehicles involved was killed in the accident.  The passenger of that vehicle and the driver of the other were both air lifted for treatment of injuries.

Additional details are expected to be released tomorrow.

_____________________________________________________

Few details are immediately available about the late afternoon accident, just outside Cave City.

Deputy Mike Houchens has confirmed that the Barren County Sheriff’s Office is currently at the scene of an accident on HWY 90, near Pruitt’s Knob, just outside the Cave City limits.

There were injuries resulting from the accident  and at least one individual was air lifted for treatment.  An accident reconstructionist with KSP has been called to the scene.

As of 7:30pm, traffic on HWY 90 is being diverted to avoid the accident site.

This story will be updated as additional details are made available.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BCSO: A CAVE CITY MAN WAS KILLED IN A LATE AFTERNOON ACCIDENT NEAR CAVE CITY, TWO PEOPLE WERE AIRLIFTED FOR INJURIES”

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

SHERRY PERRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory

Issued:
2:08 AM CDT on July 04, 2018
Expires:
8:00 PM CDT on July 04, 2018
Clear
Currently
74°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 07/04 20%
High 97° / Low 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/05 20%
High 95° / Low 73°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Friday 07/06 80%
High 85° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.