BCSO: A CAVE CITY MAN WAS KILLED IN A LATE AFTERNOON ACCIDENT NEAR CAVE CITY, TWO PEOPLE WERE AIRLIFTED FOR INJURIES

on 07/03/2018 |

**UPDATE: The victim of this evening’s fatal crash was 51 year John Goad, of Glasgow.

**UPDATE: Deputy Mike Houchens has confirmed that the wreck on HWY 90 was a fatality.

The head on collision occurred on HWY 90, just outside of Cave City. The driver of one of the vehicles involved was killed in the accident. The passenger of that vehicle and the driver of the other were both air lifted for treatment of injuries.

Additional details are expected to be released tomorrow.

_____________________________________________________

Few details are immediately available about the late afternoon accident, just outside Cave City.

Deputy Mike Houchens has confirmed that the Barren County Sheriff’s Office is currently at the scene of an accident on HWY 90, near Pruitt’s Knob, just outside the Cave City limits.

There were injuries resulting from the accident and at least one individual was air lifted for treatment. An accident reconstructionist with KSP has been called to the scene.

As of 7:30pm, traffic on HWY 90 is being diverted to avoid the accident site.

This story will be updated as additional details are made available.