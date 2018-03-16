BCSO: A GLASGOW MAN IS ARRESTED AFTER HOLDING 3 ADULTS AND A SMALL CHILD AT GUNPOINT FOR HOURS

on 03/16/2018 |

A Glasgow man holds three adults and a small child at gunpoint.

On Thursday at approximately 1:01pm, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 200 Conatser Road in reference to a complaint of threats at that address. After arriving it was learned that Michael R. Yanez 27 of Glasgow had held three adults and one small child at gunpoint over night and into the day Thursday. While doing so, Yanez allegedly fired multiple shots at the general area of the victims. The owner of the residence was also assaulted by Yanez by him kicking him in the head causing him to loss consciousness. The victims were finally able to escape the residence and immediately contacted law enforcement.

After arriving on scene, deputies encountered Yanez in the master bedroom of the residence. Yanez was armed with a handgun and refused to come out. After several hours of negotiating with Yanez, he agreed to surrender the handgun and was taken into custody without further incident. Yanez was charged with the following: three counts of Kidnapping-Adult, one count of Kidnapping-Minor, four counts of Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, ans Assault 2nd Degree. A warrant was also executed on Yanez for the charges of Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury, and Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd degree in reference to a separate incident.

BCSO was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and Emergency Management.