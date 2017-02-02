BCSO: ALTERCATION LEADS TO ACCIDENT, TWO VEHICLES ON FIRE, TWO ARRESTED

Wednesday night, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on the eastbound ramp of the Cumberland Parkway just off of I-65. 36 year old Danny J. Dean, of Monticello, was operating his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup on the onramp when he became involved in an altercation with his passenger, 32 year old Shelley L. Lair 32, also of Monticello.

During the altercation the vehicle was stopped on the ramp, at which point Lair took the keys and threw them out the window and then exited the vehicle. The altercation continued on the side of the road. During this time, a 2006 Saturn passenger car driven by Ann Cash 25 of Glasgow was entering the onramp when she struck the rear of Dean’s vehicle.

Cash was able to exit her vehicle as both vehicles caught on fire. When deputies arrived on scene it was determined that both Dean and Lair were under the influence of alcohol. Dean was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, while Lair was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct 1st degree, and resisting arrest. Both were taken to the Barren County Detention Center. Mrs. Cash was transported to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the collision. Deputy Jason Morgan investigated and was assisted on scene by Deputy Dean Crumbaugh, the Park City Fire Department, and Barren Metcalfe EMS.