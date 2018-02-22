Logo


BCSO: BC GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENT IN CONNECTION WITH A CASE INVOLVING THE STABBING OF A GLASGOW COUPLE

on 02/22/2018 |

A grand jury has returned indictments for two individuals, one connected with a stabbing, the other a shooting.

In early July of last year, a resident on North Needmore Acres Road contacted the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, after a man and a woman had come onto their property covered in blood.  The victims, 37 year old Barbara Stilts and 44 year old Charles Vibbert, both of Glasgow, were transported to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment.  The couple told deputies they had been stabbed by Loretta Walden.

The grand jury returned a three count indictment on Walden for  Assault 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment and Tampering With Physical Evidence.  Bail is set at $15,000.

 

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In other grand jury indictments:

 

22 year old Christopher Lee Sutton, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts:  FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD and THEFT/RECEIPT OF STOLEN CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD.

 

41 year old James Courtney Douglas, of Smiths Grove, was indicted on three counts of WANTON ENDANGERMENT 1ST DEGREE.

 

20 year old Travis Dylan Wilson, of Edmonton, was indicted on eight counts:  FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN INSURANCE, LICENSE TO BE IN POSSESSION, FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD, CARELESS DRIVING AND PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

 

44 year old Jason Alan Russell, of Glasgow, was indicted on seven counts:  four counts of WANTON ENDANGERMENT, two counts of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and DUI.

The above four individuals were allowed to remain on a current bail.

 

25 year old James Dalton Heath, of Bonnieville was indicted on two counts:  CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.  Bail was set at $5000.

 

27 year old Deion Waggoner, of Horse Cave, was indicted on three counts:  BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE, ASSAULT 4TH and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.  Bail was set at $5000.

 

