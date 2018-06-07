BCSO: BG MAN ARRESTED-REFUSING TO STOP, TOSSING A HANDGUN OUT THE WINDOW AND CRYSTAL METH

on 07/06/2018 |

Just past 12:30 Thursday afternoon, the 911 Dispatch Center sent the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to Burkesville Road after calls were received reporting a reckless driver who was all over the road and crossing the center line in front of other vehicles. A deputy in the area saw the vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road and attempted to stop the vehicle after it turned onto Chenoweth Road.

The driver, 47 year old Arlis Hewitt Jr., of Bowling Green, refused to stop and continued onto Moore Road and eventually back onto the Burkesville Road. The vehicle continued back toward Glasgow and once in the city limits, struck a concrete curve, which disabled the front driver’s side wheel. As Hewitt was pulling into Regency Park Apartments, the BCSO says he threw a handgun out the window before coming to a stop.

While officers were getting Hewitt out of the vehicle, a bag of crystal methamphetamine fell onto the ground and while searching him two additional bags of meth were found. Law enforcement did recover the handgun that was thrown from the vehicle, as approximately three ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Hewitt was charged with DUII Aggravated Circumstance, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Improper Registration Plate. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

BCSO was assisted by the Glasgow Police Department.