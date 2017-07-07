BCSO: BLOOD COVERED COUPLE SAY A WOMAN CUT THEM AND THEN FLED



Just before 3pm Thursday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in the area of North Needmore Acres Road. The caller said that a man and a woman had come to their property covered in blood. Deputies responded to the scene and found the couple who said they had been injured at a home down the road. They advised that they were involved in an altercation with another female acquaintance and that the female produced the edged weapon and cut them with it. The suspect then fled the scene. Both the male and female were transported to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment of the nonlife threatening injuries.

The BCSO says the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided at a later time.