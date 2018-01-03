Logo


BCSO: BODY CAM FOOTAGE CLEARS UP MISINFORMATION AND SOCIAL MEDIA ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE BCSO

on 03/01/2018 |

This morning, WCLU News received word there was a Facebook post that we should check out.  Here is that original post:

“What’s this world coming to when your local law enforcement Barren Country Sheriff’s office comes to your house….. HOLDS YOU AT GUN POINT !!!! THEN HANDCUFFS YOU !!! 
Then when you ask them what is wrong …. they accuse you of child abuse to your kids !!! You tell that your kids are 27 and 30 !!! Then you ask what house are you looking for , they say 209 and you say THIS IS 217 !!! Finally takes the cuffs off , while the other officer laughs and shakes his head !!!! Not even a …. I’m sorry !!!   All he would say was my GPS said this was 209 !!! BARREN COUNTY’s Finest !!!!!!  What a JOKE !!!!”

 

These were strong allegations to make against the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.  Considering the near 1000 shares and countless comments and likes, we reached out to Sheriff Keen:

      BC Sheriff Kent Keen

This man they were looking for was reported to have held a knife to the throat of a small child, had served time for Assault and served time for Murder.  Using GPS to find the location, Sheriff Keen describes what happened when the Deputy and the social services representative arrived at the home and saw a man in the front door:

      BC Sheriff Kent Keen

Moments later, the Deputy realized this was not the man they were looking for:

      BC Sheriff Kent Keen

The entire encounter, from the moment the Deputy social services representative arrived until the time he left was less than 5 ½ minutes.  Sheriff Keen says that instances like this are becoming all too common:

      BC Sheriff Kent Keen

Instances like this are why body cameras can be a very useful tool for law enforcement.  WCLU News received the footage of this incident from the Sheriff’s Office via an Open Record Request.  Here is the full video which does back up the account of the Sheriff’s Office.

 

