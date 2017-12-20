Logo


BCSO: BREAK IN AT BARREN RIVER BEVERAGES

on 12/20/2017

Surveillance footage from Barren River Beverages, Burkesville Road.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a break-in that occurred on 12/13/2017 at approximately 10:07pm. The suspect is seen on the businesses security camera breaking out the window to the front door with a rock and entering the store. The suspect stole a bottle of Vodka valued at $32.00. Anyone with any information in reference to this investigation or the possible identity of the suspect is asked to please contact the BCSO at 270-651-2771 or call our tip line at 270-646-8771.

