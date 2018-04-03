Logo


BCSO CONSIDERS THE COUPLE WANTED FOR SATURDAY NIGHT SHOOTING “ARMED AND DANGEROUS”

on 03/04/2018 |

Glasgow man is shot in the neck, the BCSO is looking for a Glasgow couple considered to be armed and dangerous.

This is a mugshot of John W. Wheat from 2016, when he was booked into the Barren County Detention Center for a Parole Violation.

This is a mugshot of Ashley N. Finn from 2003, when she was booked into the Barren County Detention Center for Manufacturing Methamphetamine.

Just before 9:30 Saturday night, a man was brought into TJ Samson Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.  Deputy Joseph Ford responded and the victim was identified as 22 year old Joey Brown, of Glasgow.

According to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Brown had been in a church parking lot on Oak Grove Church Road, near Park City, when he got into an altercation with 53 year old John W. Wheat and 34 year old Ashley Finn, both of Glasgow.  During the altercation both Wheat and Finn produced firearms and demanded Brown to give them money. Finn reportedly shot one round into the air while Wheat fired a shot at Brown at point blank range striking him in the neck.

Brown was later flown by helicopter to the University of Louisville for further treatment.

Warrants have been obtained for both Wheat and Finn. John W. Wheat is wanted for Assault 1st Degree, and Robbery 1st Degree. Ashley Finn is wanted for Robbery 1st Degree. Both are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, we ask that you contact the BCSO or your local law enforcement agency. You can also contact our tip line at 270-646-8771.

