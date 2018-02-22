Logo


BCSO: GLASGOW MAN INDICTED IN CONNECTION WITH DECEMBER SHOOTING

on 02/22/2018

In early December of last year, a man came into TJ Samson Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.  The Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate.  The victim was treated and released.

An arrest warrant was then obtained for the alleged shooter, 28 year old Joshua Gerlads, of Glasgow.  Geralds remained on the run until January, when he was taken into custody.

Geralds has now been indicted on three counts:  Assault 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment and Tampering With Physical Evidence.  Bail for Geralds was set at $150,000.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

 

