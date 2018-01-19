BCSO: GLASGOW MAN WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

on 01/19/2018 |

On the afternoon of December 12th, a man came into TJ Samson Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the injuries were not life threatening and the man was later released from the hospital.

An arrest warrant for Attempted Murder was then obtained for 28 year old Joshua Geralds, of Glasgow, in connection with the shooting.

Around 6:00pm Thursday night, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, along with Glasgow Police, responded to a residence on Old Salem Road after receiving information that Geralds was at the home.

When law enforcement arrived, Geralds was taken into custody, without incident, after attempting to flee out the back door. Along with the warrant for Attempted Murder, Geralds was also served with two additional warrants. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.