BCSO: GLASGOW TEEN STILL MISSING

BCSO: Glasgow teen is still missing.

Alexis “Lexi” Moore, now age 16, went missing from her father’s home in Glasgow in December of 2015. She has not been seen or heard from since. It is very possible that Lexi was pregnant at the time she went missing, meaning now she would have a baby. It is also believed she may be, or may have been, in Michigan.

Lexi is 5’3” and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Lexi may wear glasses. At the time of her disappearance, she had no tattoos and her only piercings were her ears.

Lexi’s family is offering a $1000 reward (to be paid when Lexi is safe and home) for information that directly leads to her safe return.

Anyone with any information about Lexi is asked to call the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at (270)651-2771.