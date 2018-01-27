Logo


BCSO: GLASGOW WOMAN EXPECTED TO FACE CHARGES AS RESULT OF FRIDAY NIGHT’S FATAL ACCIDENT

on 01/27/2018 |
At approximately 10:35pm Friday night, the BCSO responded to an injury accident on the Veterans Outer Loop at the intersection of Edmonton Road. Shanda N. Shockley 24 of Glasgow was operating a 2005 Chevrolet and was stopped at the red light traveling southbound. A 2013 white Cadillac operated by Lee Ann Tarry 47 also of Glasgow struck the rear of Shockley’s vehicle sending both vehicles through the intersection before coming to a stop.  Tarry was transported by ambulance to the University of Louisville for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Shockely was transported to TJ Samson Hospital and was pronounced dead after arriving.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor (Tarry). Charges are expected to be filed. BCSO was assisted by the GPD, East Barren Fire Department and Barren County Emergency Management.

