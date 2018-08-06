BCSO: HIGH SPEED CHASE SPANS THREE COUNTIES, REACHES SPEEDS OVER 100MPH AND LEADS TO ONE ARREST

on 06/08/2018 |

Deputy BJ Childress saw a black Chevy pick-up truck pull out in front of another vehicle. Deputy Childress then attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver kept going. Deputy Childress was able to see a reflection of the man in the side mirror and realized it was 40 year old Bernis Rupe, of Glasgow, who was known to have active arrest warrants. Rupe continued to flee from law enforcement, at times reaching speeds exceeding 100mph.

Five Barren County Deputies joined in the pursuit, along with KSP, which stretched through Barren County, into Allen County and Warren County, with law enforcement being notified that Rupe was wanted for 18 separate felony and misdemeanor charges. After nearly a half hour, Rupe turned onto Settles Road where he ran through a fence and entered a field. As Rupe was attempted to turn around, Deputy Childress blocked the picl-up with his cruiser. Rupe then got out of the truck and was taken into custody.

A small bag of marijuana, methamphetamine and a 22 Derringer handgun was found inside the truck.

In an attempt to assist in the pursuit, KSP Trooper Ashcon Karbasi was on Cemetery Road in Warren County, with his lights and sirens on, and was attempting to pass two vehicles that were traveling in front of his cruiser at the intersection of Drakesborough Drive. While doing so, the 2001 Ford F-150 pickup, operated by 35 year old Timothy Tabor, of Scottsville, steered into the westbound lane to avoid colliding with the 2002 Toyota SUV, operated by 57 year old Tammy Weldon of Bowling Green. The front of Trooper Karbasi’s police cruiser then collided with the rear bumper of Tabor’s vehicle, causing his vehicle to strike Weldon’s vehicle and then exit the roadway. The operator of each vehicle was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green where each was later treated and released.

Rupe was ultimately charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing Or Evading Police, Wanton Endangerment, Disregarding A Stop Sign, Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon and Criminal Mischief. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.