BCSO: IRS PHONE SCAMS ARE BACK AGAIN, HERE IS ONE SCAMMER WE WERE ABLE TO RECORD

on 02/02/2018 |

It is that time of the year again, tax time and that means scam time as well.  The Barren County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls in reference to a IRS scam.  The person identifies themselves as being with the IRS and then tells the would be victim that they owe money for back taxes.  They then try and get the potential victims to send them money orders by threatening to have a warrant served on them if they don’t.

In 2016 a similar scam was circulating in South Central Kentucky and WCLU News caught one of the scammers on the phone:

      Phone Scammer

While this call is a scam, not all calls are so obvious.  The BCSO says that the IRS will not contact you by phone requesting a money order. If you receive this call or a similar call in reference to money orders, please do not send them. If you have questions in reference to a possible scam please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771

