Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO IS ASKING: DOES ANYONE KNOW THIS INDIVIDUAL

on 04/06/2017 |
Featured Local News News

Barren County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft in the Green Valley Road area of Barren County that occurred yesterday morning. Attached is a picture of a person of interest in this investigation who was caught on surveillance in that area. If anyone knows this individual, we ask that they contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771. They may also contact us via our tip line at 270-646-8771. Thank you!

040617 Investigation 1000X522

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Chlorine Lawson

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital