BCSO: KEEN SAYS “SCHOOL SAFETY IS ALWAYS THE TOP PRIORITY”

on 02/22/2018 |

Preparation, cooperation and safety were among the themes yesterday morning as Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen led discussion to a group of around 50 people at the Ag Extension Office. Sheriff Keen told WCLU News that “school safety is always the top priority.”

Sheriff Keen brought together people representing around 20 different agencies, all of which would be involved should a critical incident happen at Barren County Schools. Sheriff Keen says that paying attention to the simple things, such as ensuring all doors are locked, can make a huge difference. He noted the Virginia Tech shooting and how locked doors certainly saved lives.

Certainly in light of recent headlines of violence at schools, Sheriff Keen wanted to let the public know that safety is a priority at BC Schools. This is certainly not the first time this group has gotten together; Sheriff Keen says training has been going on for years:

BC Sheriff Kent Keen

When it comes to school safety, it isn’t just about an outside threat:

BC Sheriff Kent Keen

Agencies represented included the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Glasgow Police, KSP, 911 Dispatch Center, Glasgow Fire Department, Coroner’s Office, Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service, Solid Waste, Emergency Management, County Attorney’s Office, Glasgow EPB, SCRTC, Farmer’s RECC, WKU-Glasgow, Barren County Schools and school board, Barren County JROTC and members of the media.

When it comes to media coverage, Sheriff Keen says that media coverage is a critical part of any emergency situation and can help get info in the hands of the people with loved ones who could be impacted:

BC Sheriff Kent Keen

But releasing the specifics of any plan could pose additional risk, giving anyone wanting to cause harm an advantage of knowing how first responders would handle the situation:

BC Sheriff Kent Keen

the group says training and planning, as well as discussions are ongoing and the safety of our schools and young people, as well as teachers and staff, are always a top priority.