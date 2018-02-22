Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO: KEEN SAYS “SCHOOL SAFETY IS ALWAYS THE TOP PRIORITY”

on 02/22/2018 |

Preparation, cooperation and safety were among the themes yesterday morning as Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen led discussion to a group of around 50 people at the Ag Extension Office.  Sheriff Keen told WCLU News that “school safety is always the top priority.”

Sheriff Keen brought together people representing around 20 different agencies, all of which would be involved should a critical incident happen at Barren County Schools.  Sheriff Keen says that paying attention to the simple things, such as ensuring all doors are locked, can make a huge difference.  He noted the Virginia Tech shooting and how locked doors certainly saved lives.

Certainly in light of recent headlines of violence at schools, Sheriff Keen wanted to let the public know that safety is a priority at BC Schools.  This is certainly not the first time this group has gotten together; Sheriff Keen says training has been going on for years:

      BC Sheriff Kent Keen

When it comes to school safety, it isn’t just about an outside threat:

      BC Sheriff Kent Keen

Agencies represented included the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Glasgow Police, KSP, 911 Dispatch Center, Glasgow Fire Department, Coroner’s Office, Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service, Solid Waste, Emergency Management, County Attorney’s Office, Glasgow EPB, SCRTC, Farmer’s RECC, WKU-Glasgow, Barren County Schools and school board, Barren County JROTC and members of the media.

When it comes to media coverage, Sheriff Keen says that media coverage is a critical part of any emergency situation and can help get info in the hands of the people with loved ones who could be impacted:

      BC Sheriff Kent Keen

But releasing the specifics of any plan could pose additional risk, giving anyone wanting to cause harm an advantage of knowing how first responders would handle the situation:

      BC Sheriff Kent Keen

the group says training and planning, as well as discussions are ongoing and the safety of our schools and young people, as well as teachers and staff, are always a top priority.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BCSO: KEEN SAYS “SCHOOL SAFETY IS ALWAYS THE TOP PRIORITY””

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

DAVID FRAZIER

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
10:25 PM CST on February 22, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 25, 2018
Fog
Currently
57°
Fog
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/22 30%
High 60° / Low 57°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Friday 02/23 20%
High 73° / Low 59°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Saturday 02/24 80%
High 71° / Low 51°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Fri 23

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 23

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

11th Annual Soul Feast Meal

February 24 @ 4:00 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.