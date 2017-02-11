BCSO: LOCAL AUTO SALES OWNER ARRESTED, IMPROPER VEHICLE TRANSACTIONS

Matthew Beck, owner of Matthew B. Auto Brokers Inc., was arrested on Thursday, February 9, 2017, following the execution of a search warrant. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office had received numerous complaints involving Matthew B. Auto Sales. The investigation pertains to improper vehicle transactions. Matthew Beck was charged with two counts of Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 or more but Under $10,000.00, and lodged in the Barren County Jail. If anyone in the area has purchased a vehicle from Matthew B. Auto Sales and has not received a title for the vehicle, please call Deputy Adam Bow or Deputy Mike Houchens, with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.

