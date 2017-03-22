BCSO MAKE TWO DRUG ARREST WHILE SERVING WARRANTS

Just before 9:00pm Sunday evening, Deputy Aaron Bennett with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Witty Road in reference to serving an arrest warrant. After arriving he located 41 year old Angela D. Smith 41 and 42 year old Bobby W. Perkins in a van, in which they stated they were living in on the property.

During a brief investigation, Deputy Bennett located methamphetamine under a seat inside of the van. Both Smith and Perkins admitted to using methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office and were both arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree 1st offense Meth. In addition Smith was served with two outstanding warrants, both for Contempt of Court.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.