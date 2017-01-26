BCSO MAKES TWO DRUG ARRESTS

At approximately 6:46am Wednesday morning, Deputy Mike Houchens responded top Oak Hill School Road in reference to a suspicious male walking down the road pushing a baby stroller. Houchens made contact with John Adwell 52 of Glasgow sitting in a yard in the 800 block. Adwell appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A bag of suspected methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia was found on Adwell during the investigation. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, and Public Intoxication.

The stroller that Adwell was pushing down the road was empty.

At approximately 11:35 pm, Deputy Dean Crumbaugh responded to a drug complaint at 1480 Siddens Road. After arriving, the home owner gave Deputy Crumbaugh consent to search the residence. Located was a plastic dish that contained suspected methamphetamine, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. John R. Evans 31 of Glasgow claimed ownership of the items and was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, and Drug Paraphernalia Possession.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.