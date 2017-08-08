BCSO: MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING THROUGH TRAILER HOME

on 08/08/2017 |

The BCSO makes an arrest in connection with early morning gun shots.

Deputies headed to the Park City area this morning after receiving a call and found that a man had shot through a trailer home. Deputies were able to locate the suspect, 34 year old William Brent Simpson, and take him into custody. Simpson has been charged with Wanton Endangerment.

The BCSO says there were four people inside the home and none of them were injured. Additional details will be released as they are made available.