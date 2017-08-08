Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO: MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING THROUGH TRAILER HOME

on 08/08/2017 |

The BCSO makes an arrest in connection with early morning gun shots.

Deputies headed to the Park City area this morning after receiving a call and found that a man had shot through a trailer home. Deputies were able to locate the suspect, 34 year old William Brent Simpson, and take him into custody. Simpson has been charged with Wanton Endangerment.

The BCSO says there were four people inside the home and none of them were injured. Additional details will be released as they are made available.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BCSO: MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING THROUGH TRAILER HOME”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

SONDRA ALTMAN
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
76°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 08/08 0%
High 82° / Low 59°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/09 20%
High 84° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/10 50%
High 83° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.