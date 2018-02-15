Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO: PARK CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR ANIMAL CRUELTY-HORSES STARVED TO THE POINT THEY’D EATEN THE BARK OFF TREES

on 02/15/2018 |

Complaint leads to discovery of severe animal cruelty.

Deputy Chris Wyatt responded to Flowers Road in Barren County after a complaint was received for animal cruelty.

Several horses were being kept in a fenced in area and they had not only been neglected but they had not been adequately fed.  The horses had been starved to the point that they’d eaten the bark off the trees as high up as they could reach.  One dead horse had been thrown in a sinkhole on the property, other dead horses were found on the property, and they appear to have been starved as well.

57 year old Stephen Doty, of Park City, was arrested for six total counts of Cruelty to Animals and improperly disposing of a dead animal.

When it comes to care of the animals, county government has stepped to help and Judge Executive Micheal Hale describes the situation as horrific:

      021518hale

Doty was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BCSO: PARK CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR ANIMAL CRUELTY-HORSES STARVED TO THE POINT THEY’D EATEN THE BARK OFF TREES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

STEPHANIE KEYS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
2:29 PM CST on February 15, 2018
Expires:
7:00 PM CST on February 15, 2018
Clear
Currently
71°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/15 60%
High 76° / Low 50°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 02/16 60%
High 55° / Low 33°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 02/17 60%
High 46° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Fri 16

Metcalfe County vs. Washington County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 16 @ 6:00 PM
Mon 19

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.