BCSO: PARK CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR ANIMAL CRUELTY-HORSES STARVED TO THE POINT THEY’D EATEN THE BARK OFF TREES

on 02/15/2018 |

Complaint leads to discovery of severe animal cruelty.

Deputy Chris Wyatt responded to Flowers Road in Barren County after a complaint was received for animal cruelty.

Several horses were being kept in a fenced in area and they had not only been neglected but they had not been adequately fed. The horses had been starved to the point that they’d eaten the bark off the trees as high up as they could reach. One dead horse had been thrown in a sinkhole on the property, other dead horses were found on the property, and they appear to have been starved as well.

57 year old Stephen Doty, of Park City, was arrested for six total counts of Cruelty to Animals and improperly disposing of a dead animal.

When it comes to care of the animals, county government has stepped to help and Judge Executive Micheal Hale describes the situation as horrific:

Doty was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.