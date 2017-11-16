BCSO: PARK CITY SHELL ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

on 11/16/2017 |

At approximately 5:30 am Thursday morning, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Park City Shell located on Mammoth Cave Parkway in Park City, KY. The suspect entered the store wearing a brown Carhart coat and a face mask to conceal portions of his face. Suspect then walked up to the employee at the register and demanded that they give him all their money. At that time the suspect produced a handgun and placed it on the counter in front of the employee. After receiving the undisclosed amount of money the suspect fled the store on foot and ran towards the neighboring Dollar General Store. It believed the suspect at that time got into an unknown vehicle and fled toward I-65. Anyone with any information in reference to this investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Barren County Sheriffs Office at 270-651-2771. You may also contact the BCSO anonymous tip line at 270-646-8771. Photos of suspect attached.

