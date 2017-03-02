Logo


BCSO PLAN MARCH ROADBLOCKS

While March may be the month we all celebrate the “luck of the Irish”, don’t press your luck when it comes to driving impaired or distracted.
In an effort to keep Barren County roads safe and impaired drivers off the roads, the Sheriff’s Office is planning safety checkpoints throughout the entire month of March. Drivers should have their operator’s license, proof of insurance and registration ready when you approach one of these checkpoints, commonly referred to as road blocks, and the Sheriff’s Office says be sure everyone in the car is wearing a seatbelt.

