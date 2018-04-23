Logo


BCSO: POSTING STOLEN ITEMS ON FACEBOOK LANDS A BARREN COUNTY WOMAN IN JAIL

on 04/23/2018

On Sunday evening, The Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to a “physical fight in progress”.   When Deputy BJ Childress arrived the fight was over, but the conversation was not.

Tonya Morgan, who was one of the parties in the fight, said she came home and her house had been broken into.  She said that some of the items that had been taken were posted on Miranda Phillip’s facebook page and were for sale.  Phillip’s gave law enforcement consent to search her house and a vehicle that was there.  Inside the home, officers found Morgan’s stolen an air mattress inside a closet and other stolen items were found in the trunk of the vehicle.

According to the citation, Phillips admitted to entering Morgan’s home a couple of days before and taking items.  She said she did not act alone, but the other woman only went through the window and opened the door, she did not take anything.

Phillips was charged with Burglary and Theft By Unlawful Taking.  She was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

