BCSO RELEASES UPCOMING ROAD BLOCK LOCATIONS

on 07/20/2017 |


The Barren County Sheriff’s Office will begin conducting safety checkpoints starting July 21st and ending on August 19th . BCSO will be looking for any violations and impaired drivers. Checkpoint locations are below:

• US 31W @ Edmonson Co Line
• US 31W @ Hart Co Line
• US 31W @ KY 255
• US 31W @ Park City Glasgow Rd
• US 31E @ Jack Turner Rd
• US 68 & KY 255 (Bon Ayr)
• KY 70 & KY 314
• KY 70 & KY 255
• KY 70 & KY 740 (Hiseville)
• KY 1846 & Old Lexington Rd
• KY 249 ½ mile South of Glasgow Limits (Roseville @ Beechtree)
• KY 249 @ Monroe Co Line
• KY 1297 and Colesbend Rd
• KY 87 & Ramp Rd
• KY 63 & Fair Grounds
• KY 63- Freedom Stretch (Potato Cave Rd)
• KY 63 in Temple Hill (Firehouse area)
• Oil Well Rd @ Mansfield Rd (and Cedar Grove Church Rd)
• KY 252 @ Berry Store Rd
• KY 252 @ South Fork Rd
• HWY 90E @ 88 Community
• HWY 90E @ Bethel Church Rd

