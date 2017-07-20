BCSO RELEASES UPCOMING ROAD BLOCK LOCATIONS

on 07/20/2017 |



The Barren County Sheriff’s Office will begin conducting safety checkpoints starting July 21st and ending on August 19th . BCSO will be looking for any violations and impaired drivers. Checkpoint locations are below:

• US 31W @ Edmonson Co Line

• US 31W @ Hart Co Line

• US 31W @ KY 255

• US 31W @ Park City Glasgow Rd

• US 31E @ Jack Turner Rd

• US 68 & KY 255 (Bon Ayr)

• KY 70 & KY 314

• KY 70 & KY 255

• KY 70 & KY 740 (Hiseville)

• KY 1846 & Old Lexington Rd

• KY 249 ½ mile South of Glasgow Limits (Roseville @ Beechtree)

• KY 249 @ Monroe Co Line

• KY 1297 and Colesbend Rd

• KY 87 & Ramp Rd

• KY 63 & Fair Grounds

• KY 63- Freedom Stretch (Potato Cave Rd)

• KY 63 in Temple Hill (Firehouse area)

• Oil Well Rd @ Mansfield Rd (and Cedar Grove Church Rd)

• KY 252 @ Berry Store Rd

• KY 252 @ South Fork Rd

• HWY 90E @ 88 Community

• HWY 90E @ Bethel Church Rd