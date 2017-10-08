Around 5:30pm Tuesday afternoon the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to injury accident at the intersection of NoBob Road and Moore Road. Kristen Stone 17, of Summer Shade was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, when she advised she swerved off the roadway to avoid hitting a gray passenger car that was in her lane of travel. Stone left the road on the left side, striking a ditch culvert before hitting a small corner fence. Stone was transported to TJ Samson for minor injuries by Barren County EMS. Temple Hill Fire also assisted.
BCSO RESPOND TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON ACCIDENT
on 08/10/2017 |
