Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO RESPOND TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON ACCIDENT

on 08/10/2017 |

Around 5:30pm Tuesday afternoon the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to injury accident at the intersection of NoBob Road and Moore Road. Kristen Stone 17, of Summer Shade was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, when she advised she swerved off the roadway to avoid hitting a gray passenger car that was in her lane of travel. Stone left the road on the left side, striking a ditch culvert before hitting a small corner fence. Stone was transported to TJ Samson for minor injuries by Barren County EMS. Temple Hill Fire also assisted.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BCSO RESPOND TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON ACCIDENT”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

ISAAC HUTCHINSON
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
80°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 08/10 20%
High 84° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 08/11 20%
High 85° / Low 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 08/12 20%
High 85° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.