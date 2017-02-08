BCSO RESPONDS TO AN ACCIDENT ENDING IN A FATILITY

On Monday February 6th at approximately 1:25PM, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on East Hiseville Main Street in Hiseville. Raymond W. Humphrey 76 of Center was traveling westbound when he lost control of his 2007 Chevrolet Colorado. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway prior to striking a chain link fence. The vehicle then overturned and struck another vehicle parked in the parking lot of C&F Farm Supply where it came to a stop. Mr. Humphrey was transported by Barren Metcalfe EMS to TJ Sampson Hospital after being freed from the vehicle by members of the Hiseville Fire department with the use of mechanical equipment. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Mr. Humphrey was pronounced deceased. Deputy Chris Wyatt investigated the accident and was assisted on scene by the Hiseville Fire Department and Barren Metcalfe EMS.