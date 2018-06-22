Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO RESPONDS TO INJURY ACCIDENT AT INTERSECTION OF 31-E AND WINDY HILL ROAD

on 06/22/2018 |

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a injury accident at the intersection of US 31-E and Windy Hill Road. A 2004 Chevrolet, operated by Landon Brown of Glasgow was turning left onto US 31 E. Mr Brown’s vehicle  entered into the path of a south bound vehicle operated by Stanley Bryan of Nicholasville . Mr. Bryan and two passengers traveling with him were transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital for injuries received in the accident. Deputy Thomas was the investigating deputy. Haywood Fire Department and Barren County EMS assisted with the treatment and transport of patients from the accident scene.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BCSO RESPONDS TO INJURY ACCIDENT AT INTERSECTION OF 31-E AND WINDY HILL ROAD”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

FRANK AND MELINDA PAYNE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
81°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Friday 06/22 20%
High 81° / Low 64°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 06/23 20%
High 85° / Low 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Sunday 06/24 80%
High 86° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Fri 22

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.