BCSO RESPONDS TO INJURY ACCIDENT AT INTERSECTION OF 31-E AND WINDY HILL ROAD

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a injury accident at the intersection of US 31-E and Windy Hill Road. A 2004 Chevrolet, operated by Landon Brown of Glasgow was turning left onto US 31 E. Mr Brown’s vehicle entered into the path of a south bound vehicle operated by Stanley Bryan of Nicholasville . Mr. Bryan and two passengers traveling with him were transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital for injuries received in the accident. Deputy Thomas was the investigating deputy. Haywood Fire Department and Barren County EMS assisted with the treatment and transport of patients from the accident scene.