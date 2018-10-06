BCSO RESPONDS TO INJURY ACCIDENT ON OLD BOWLING GREEN ROAD

Barren County Sheriff’s Office responds to injury accident on Old Bowling Green Road early Saturday morning
Saturday June 9th around 0520 hours Sheriff’s Office responded to a 1 vehicle accident in the 5000 block of Old Bowling Green Road. 53 year old Andres Vera was westbound operating a 1998 Ford ranger truck when he lost control and went off the left side of roadway before going through a fence.
Vera was transported by Barren Metcalfe Ambulance service to TJ Samson hospital for minor injures. Vera was treated and released a short time later.
Deputy Alan Shirley investigated and was assisted by Deputy Joseph Ford and South Barren Fire Department.
