BCSO RESPONDS TO INJURY ACCIDENT ON OLD BOWLING GREEN ROAD

on 06/10/2018 |

Barren County Sheriff’s Office responds to injury accident on Old Bowling Green Road early Saturday morning

Saturday June 9th around 0520 hours Sheriff’s Office responded to a 1 vehicle accident in the 5000 block of Old Bowling Green Road. 53 year old Andres Vera was westbound operating a 1998 Ford ranger truck when he lost control and went off the left side of roadway before going through a fence.

Vera was transported by Barren Metcalfe Ambulance service to TJ Samson hospital for minor injures. Vera was treated and released a short time later.

Deputy Alan Shirley investigated and was assisted by Deputy Joseph Ford and South Barren Fire Department.