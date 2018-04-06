Logo


BCSO: REWARD OFFERED IN CONNECTION WITH RECENT THEFT

on 06/04/2018

A reward is being offered in connection with a Barren County Theft.  On Sunday May 20th an unknown subject, or subjects, stole two cowl hoods from a residence on Wilson Road, near Cave City.  The hoods will fit a Chevy S-10 between the years of 1993-1996.

The owner is offering a $200 reward for information leading to the arrest of the involved and recovery of the hoods.

You can call the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at (270)651-2771 or their Tip Line at (270)646-8771 Callers can remain anonymous.

This is an example of a cowl hood and is NOT an exact picture of the stolen items.

