BCSO SEARCHING FOR A MISSING BARREN COUNTY TEEN

on 03/04/2018 |

The BCSO is searching for a missing Barren County teen, Katlyn N. Orten. The BCSO received the report around 2:40 Saturday afternoon.

Katlyn N. Orten is 17 years old, approximately 5’4, 130 lbs with red shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at her residence in the New Bowling Green Road area. A photo of Katlyn has not yet been released.

If anyone has any information please contact the BCSO or your local law enforcement agency. You can also contact the BCSO tip line at 270-646-8771.