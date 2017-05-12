Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO SEARCHING FOR “PERSON OF INTEREST” IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHOOTING OF A BARREN COUNTY WOMAN

on 12/05/2017 |

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for what they describe as “a person of interest” in the shooting of a Barren County woman.

Around 4:30 this afternoon, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Oak Grove Church Road in reference to a possible shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a female that had been shot twice.

The Sheriff’s Office says the alleged shooter had fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival. The female victim was flown from the scene to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

BCSO is currently searching for 28 year old Cody Bartley as a person of interest in this investigation. We ask if anyone knows the whereabouts of Bartley to please contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771. After hours call the Barren Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center at 270-651-5151.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BCSO SEARCHING FOR “PERSON OF INTEREST” IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHOOTING OF A BARREN COUNTY WOMAN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

KATHY PEDIGO

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/05 0%
High 62° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/06 0%
High 51° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 12/07 10%
High 40° / Low 20°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.