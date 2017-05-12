BCSO SEARCHING FOR “PERSON OF INTEREST” IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHOOTING OF A BARREN COUNTY WOMAN

on 12/05/2017 |

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for what they describe as “a person of interest” in the shooting of a Barren County woman.

Around 4:30 this afternoon, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Oak Grove Church Road in reference to a possible shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a female that had been shot twice.

The Sheriff’s Office says the alleged shooter had fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival. The female victim was flown from the scene to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

BCSO is currently searching for 28 year old Cody Bartley as a person of interest in this investigation. We ask if anyone knows the whereabouts of Bartley to please contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771. After hours call the Barren Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center at 270-651-5151.