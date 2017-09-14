BCSO: SEMI CRASH SHUTS DOWN SECTION OF ROSEVILLE ROAD

on 09/14/2017 |

A semi crash shut down a section of Roseville Road for several hours.

Wednesday afternoon, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a non-injury accident involving a semi truck. The semi had overturned at the intersection of Roseville Road and Bristletown Road. It took crews a couple of hours to clear the accident.

Emergency personnel are on the scene now working to clear up the accident. Crews are anticipating the roadway to be shut down for a few hours, we will notify when the roadway is cleared and re-opened.