BCSO: SUMMER SHADE MAN WAS STAT FLIGHTED AFTER MONDAY AFTERNOON ACCIDENT

02/13/2018

At approximately 5:38 pm Monday afternoon the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on Burkesville Road.

55-year-old Ricky L. Emberton, of Glasgow, was traveling westbound in his 2005 Chevrolet pickup when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes of traffic and stuck a 1992 Ford pickup truck in the driver’s side door. The pick-up truck overturned several times, ejecting the driver 59-year-old James Twyman, of Summer Shade. Twyman was flown from the scene to the University of Louisville Hospital. A teenage passenger in Twyman’s vehicle was transported to TJ Samson Hospital by Barren Metcalfe EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The East Barren Fire Department along with the Temple Hill Fire Department also responded to the scene.