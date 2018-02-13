Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BCSO: SUMMER SHADE MAN WAS STAT FLIGHTED AFTER MONDAY AFTERNOON ACCIDENT

on 02/13/2018 |

At approximately 5:38 pm Monday afternoon the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on Burkesville Road.

55-year-old Ricky L. Emberton, of Glasgow, was traveling westbound in his 2005 Chevrolet pickup when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes of traffic and stuck a 1992 Ford pickup truck in the driver’s side door.  The pick-up truck overturned several times, ejecting the driver 59-year-old James Twyman, of Summer Shade.  Twyman was flown from the scene to the University of Louisville Hospital. A teenage passenger in Twyman’s vehicle was transported to TJ Samson Hospital by Barren Metcalfe EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The East Barren Fire Department along with the Temple Hill Fire Department also responded to the scene.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BCSO: SUMMER SHADE MAN WAS STAT FLIGHTED AFTER MONDAY AFTERNOON ACCIDENT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Clifton Parsley

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
54°
Clear
Rain
Tuesday 02/13 100%
High 54° / Low 49°
Rain
Rain
Wednesday 02/14 90%
High 60° / Low 58°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/15 40%
High 70° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 15

Metcalfe County @ Caverna Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 15 @ 5:30 PM
Thu 15

Barren County @ Clinton County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 15 @ 6:00 PM
Thu 15

Glasgow vs. Franklin-Simpson Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 15 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 16

Metcalfe County vs. Washington County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 16 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.